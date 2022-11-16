PSI Software (OTCMKTS:PSSWF) Trading Up 13%

Shares of PSI Software AG (OTCMKTS:PSSWF – Get Rating) were up 13% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $23.22 and last traded at $23.22. Approximately 265 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 3,288 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.55.

PSI Software Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.62.

PSI Software Company Profile

PSI Software AG develops and sells software systems and products for the energy supply, production, infrastructure, software technology, internet applications, and business consultancy sectors worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Energy Management and Production Management. The Energy Management segment provides intelligent solutions for utility companies in the electricity, gas, oil, and water sectors, as well as for the district heating sector.

