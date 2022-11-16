Q4 2022 Earnings Forecast for Boralex Inc. Issued By National Bank Financial (TSE:BLX)

Boralex Inc. (TSE:BLX – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial lowered their Q4 2022 EPS estimates for Boralex in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 9th. National Bank Financial analyst R. Merer now expects that the company will earn $0.38 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.48. The consensus estimate for Boralex’s current full-year earnings is $1.14 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Boralex’s FY2023 earnings at $0.49 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on BLX. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Boralex from C$51.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on Boralex from C$53.00 to C$50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Boralex from C$51.00 to C$53.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Boralex from C$41.00 to C$48.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, National Bankshares cut their price objective on shares of Boralex from C$50.00 to C$48.00 in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$46.75.

BLX opened at C$38.22 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.93 billion and a PE ratio of 67.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 171.03. Boralex has a twelve month low of C$30.04 and a twelve month high of C$51.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$41.51 and its 200 day moving average price is C$42.85.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th were paid a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. Boralex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 115.79%.

In other Boralex news, Director Dany St-Pierre bought 1,530 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$46.21 per share, with a total value of C$70,695.96. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,530 shares in the company, valued at C$70,695.96.

Boralex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, construction, and operation of renewable energy power facilities primarily in Canada, France, and the United States. As of December 31, 2021, the company had interests in 90 wind power stations with an installed capacity of 2,032 megawatts (MW); 16 hydroelectric power stations with a capacity of 181 MW; 12 solar power stations with an installed capacity of 244 MW; and one thermal power station with an installed capacity of 35 MW.

