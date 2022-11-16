Q4 2022 EPS Estimates for 98532 (KMP.TO) (TSE:KMP) Lowered by Analyst

98532 (KMP.TO) (TSE:KMP – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Cormark dropped their Q4 2022 EPS estimates for shares of 98532 (KMP.TO) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, November 11th. Cormark analyst S. Srinivas now expects that the company will earn $0.23 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.26. Cormark also issued estimates for 98532 (KMP.TO)’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.34 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.17 EPS.

Separately, Desjardins restated a “buy” rating on shares of 98532 (KMP.TO) in a research note on Friday, July 22nd.

98532 (KMP.TO) Price Performance

About 98532 (KMP.TO)

98532 has a fifty-two week low of C$12.04 and a fifty-two week high of C$14.76.

(Get Rating)

Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) is a Canada-based real estate investment trust. The Trust is engaged in owning, operating, managing and developing multi-family residential and manufactured home community (MHC) properties. Its segments include Apartment, MHC and Other. The Apartment segment acquires, operates, manages and develops multi-family residential properties across Canada and it includes building improvements; suite renovations; appliances; boilers and heating equipment; other; equipment; parking lots, and land improvements.

Featured Stories

