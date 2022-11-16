Q4 2022 EPS Estimates for Lyra Therapeutics, Inc. Boosted by Analyst (NASDAQ:LYRA)

Lyra Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYRA – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at William Blair increased their Q4 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Lyra Therapeutics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, November 9th. William Blair analyst T. Lugo now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.41) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.43). The consensus estimate for Lyra Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($1.89) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Lyra Therapeutics’ Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.43) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.44) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.46) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($1.78) EPS.

Shares of LYRA stock opened at $3.90 on Monday. Lyra Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $3.30 and a 1 year high of $8.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.12 million, a PE ratio of -1.61 and a beta of -0.40.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Lyra Therapeutics by 813.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 6,910 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Lyra Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $98,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of Lyra Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $169,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lyra Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $186,000. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Lyra Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $193,000.

Lyra Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage therapeutics company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel integrated drug and delivery solutions for the localized treatment of patients with ear, nose, and throat diseases. It's XTreo technology platform is designed to deliver medicines directly to the affected tissue for sustained periods with a single administration.

