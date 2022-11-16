Q4 2022 EPS Estimates for Superior Group of Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGC) Reduced by Analyst

Superior Group of Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGC – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Barrington Research lowered their Q4 2022 earnings estimates for Superior Group of Companies in a research note issued to investors on Monday, November 14th. Barrington Research analyst K. Steinke now anticipates that the textile maker will earn $0.20 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.23. Barrington Research currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Superior Group of Companies’ current full-year earnings is $0.76 per share. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Superior Group of Companies’ FY2023 earnings at $1.40 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Superior Group of Companies in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I lowered their price target on shares of Superior Group of Companies from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th.

NASDAQ:SGC opened at $10.22 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.18. Superior Group of Companies has a 52-week low of $8.52 and a 52-week high of $26.26. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.48%. Superior Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -29.02%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Superior Group of Companies by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 100,196 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,788,000 after buying an additional 1,087 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Superior Group of Companies by 57.9% during the 2nd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Superior Group of Companies by 7.6% during the third quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 17,450 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Superior Group of Companies by 68.0% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,121 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in Superior Group of Companies by 322.2% in the first quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.58% of the company’s stock.

Superior Group of Companies, Inc manufactures and sells apparel and accessories in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Uniforms and Related Products, Remote Staffing Solutions, and Promotional Products. The Uniforms and Related Products segment manufactures and sells a range of uniforms, corporate identity apparel, career apparel, and accessories for personnel of hospitals and healthcare facilities; hotels; food and other restaurants; retail stores; special purpose industrial facilities; commercial markets; transportation; public and private safety and security organizations; and miscellaneous service uses.

