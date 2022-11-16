Q4 2022 EPS Estimates for Tejon Ranch Co. (NYSE:TRC) Lowered by Analyst

Tejon Ranch Co. (NYSE:TRC – Get Rating) – Zacks Small Cap dropped their Q4 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Tejon Ranch in a note issued to investors on Thursday, November 10th. Zacks Small Cap analyst M. Marin now forecasts that the real estate development and agribusiness company will earn $0.01 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.02. The consensus estimate for Tejon Ranch’s current full-year earnings is $0.31 per share.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Tejon Ranch in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

TRC stock opened at $18.03 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $477.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.17 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 5.30, a current ratio of 5.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Tejon Ranch has a twelve month low of $14.31 and a twelve month high of $21.20. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.12.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TRC. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tejon Ranch during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,255,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its position in Tejon Ranch by 7.3% during the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 601,823 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock worth $10,989,000 after buying an additional 41,118 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Tejon Ranch by 48.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 117,328 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock worth $2,142,000 after buying an additional 38,213 shares in the last quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tejon Ranch by 10.7% during the first quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 341,206 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock worth $6,230,000 after purchasing an additional 32,985 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Tejon Ranch by 2.0% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,471,238 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock worth $21,186,000 after purchasing an additional 28,810 shares during the last quarter. 63.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tejon Ranch Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified real estate development and agribusiness company. It operates through five segments: Commercial/Industrial Real Estate Development, Resort/Residential Real Estate Development, Mineral Resources, Farming, and Ranch Operations. The Commercial/Industrial Real Estate Development segment engages in the planning and permitting of land for development; construction of infrastructure projects, pre-leased buildings, and buildings to be leased or sold; and sale of land to third parties for their own development.

