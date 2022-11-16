QC (OTCMKTS:QCCO) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.52

QC Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:QCCO – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.52 and traded as high as $0.57. QC shares last traded at $0.56, with a volume of 1,200 shares changing hands.

QC Stock Performance

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.52.

QC Company Profile

(Get Rating)

QC Holdings, Inc provide various financial services for consumers and small businesses in the United States and Canada. The company offers installment, deferred deposit, and title-collateralized loans; and check cashing, bill pay, wire transfer and money orders, debit card, and prepaid card services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for QC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.