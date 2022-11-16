Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) Shares Sold by Icon Advisers Inc. Co.

Icon Advisers Inc. Co. lessened its holdings in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) by 81.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 26,400 shares during the period. Icon Advisers Inc. Co.’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $556,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bellevue Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Qorvo during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Qorvo in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 208.8% in the 2nd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 281 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Qorvo by 106.4% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 225 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Qorvo in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Qorvo alerts:

Qorvo Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ QRVO traded down $5.30 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $93.45. 30,327 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,336,893. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $96.47. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Qorvo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $75.38 and a 52-week high of $163.95. The company has a market capitalization of $9.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.36.

Qorvo ( NASDAQ:QRVO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.38. Qorvo had a return on equity of 24.47% and a net margin of 15.34%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.22 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Qorvo, Inc. will post 5.11 EPS for the current year.

Qorvo announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, November 2nd that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 22.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Qorvo

In other news, VP Paul J. Fego sold 2,413 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.42, for a total value of $206,118.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 31,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,704,909.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Qorvo news, VP Paul J. Fego sold 2,413 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.42, for a total transaction of $206,118.46. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 31,666 shares in the company, valued at $2,704,909.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Frank P. Stewart sold 1,224 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.27, for a total value of $122,730.48. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 4,950 shares in the company, valued at $496,336.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on QRVO. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Qorvo from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. BNP Paribas started coverage on Qorvo in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Cowen reduced their price target on Qorvo from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on Qorvo in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Qorvo from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Qorvo has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.78.

About Qorvo

(Get Rating)

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless, wired, and power markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. It offers mobile devices, such as smartphones, wearables, laptops, tablets and other devices; radio frequency power management integrated circuits, ultra-wideband (UWB) system-on-a-chip (SoC) and system-in-package (SiP) solutions, MEMS-based sensors, antenna tuners, and antennaplexers, as well as discrete multiplexers, duplexers, filters, and switches; and cellular base stations include switch-low noise amplifier (LNA) modules, variable gain amplifiers, integrated power amplifier (PA) Doherty modules, discrete LNAs, and high power GaN amplifiers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QRVO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Qorvo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qorvo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.