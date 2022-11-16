Qtum (QTUM) Price Reaches $2.06 on Exchanges

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on November 16th. One Qtum coin can now be bought for about $2.06 or 0.00012367 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Qtum has traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Qtum has a market capitalization of $215.38 million and approximately $27.68 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,217.41 or 0.07298985 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001994 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.01 or 0.00036020 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.21 or 0.00079177 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.15 or 0.00060864 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001645 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0712 or 0.00000427 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00011468 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.93 or 0.00023538 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001474 BTC.

Qtum Profile

Qtum (CRYPTO:QTUM) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS 3.0 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 103,944,501 coins and its circulating supply is 104,414,860 coins. The Reddit community for Qtum is https://reddit.com/r/qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Qtum’s official Twitter account is @qtum and its Facebook page is accessible here. Qtum’s official website is qtum.org.

Qtum Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Qtum is a decentralized blockchain platform with dApp and turing-complete smart contract functionalities while still maintaining an Unspent Transaction Output (UTXO) transaction model. Qtum is PoS based and boasts a Decentralized Governance Protocol (DGP) which allows specific blockchain settings to be modified by making use of smart contracts.QTUM is the underlying value token in the Qtum blockchain.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qtum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qtum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Qtum using one of the exchanges listed above.

