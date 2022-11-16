QUASA Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $102.40 Million (QUA)

QUASA (QUA) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on November 16th. In the last week, QUASA has traded up 16.8% against the US dollar. One QUASA token can currently be bought for $0.0013 or 0.00000008 BTC on major exchanges. QUASA has a total market cap of $102.40 million and approximately $144,010.78 worth of QUASA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16,698.20 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00010342 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 24.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00006118 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.18 or 0.00037002 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.23 or 0.00043307 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005917 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00022141 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.94 or 0.00239160 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0213 or 0.00000127 BTC.

QUASA Profile

QUA is a token. It was first traded on October 20th, 2021. QUASA’s total supply is 77,018,214,870 tokens. QUASA’s official Twitter account is @quasagroup. The official message board for QUASA is quasa.io/media/category/quasanews. QUASA’s official website is quasa.io. The Reddit community for QUASA is https://reddit.com/r/quasagroup and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

QUASA Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “QUASA (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. QUASA has a current supply of 77,018,214,870 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of QUASA is 0.00133258 USD and is down -0.07 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $138,899.56 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quasa.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QUASA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade QUASA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase QUASA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

