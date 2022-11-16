QUASA Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $140,115.53 (QUA)

QUASA (QUA) traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on November 16th. One QUASA token can currently be purchased for about $0.0013 or 0.00000008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. QUASA has a market capitalization of $102.29 million and $140,115.53 worth of QUASA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, QUASA has traded 2.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

QUASA Token Profile

QUA is a token. Its launch date was October 20th, 2021. QUASA’s total supply is 77,018,214,870 tokens. QUASA’s official Twitter account is @quasagroup. The official message board for QUASA is quasa.io/media/category/quasanews. The Reddit community for QUASA is https://reddit.com/r/quasagroup and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for QUASA is quasa.io.

Buying and Selling QUASA

According to CryptoCompare, “QUASA (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. QUASA has a current supply of 77,018,214,870 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of QUASA is 0.00133258 USD and is down -0.07 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $138,899.56 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quasa.io/.”

