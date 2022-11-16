Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEP) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $2.00

Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEP – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of 2.00 per share on Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 19.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th.

Shares of NASDAQ:QRTEP traded up $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $40.25. 49,398 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 54,474. Qurate Retail has a 12 month low of $37.09 and a 12 month high of $106.54. The company has a 50 day moving average of $46.33 and a 200-day moving average of $55.53.

In other Qurate Retail news, CAO Brian J. Wendling sold 9,268 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.20, for a total transaction of $29,657.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 75,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,011.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Qurate Retail, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through merchandise-focused televised shopping programs, Internet, and mobile applications. It also operates as an online retailer offering women's, children's, and men's apparel; and other products, such as home, accessories, and beauty products through its app, mobile, and desktop applications.

