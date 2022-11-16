Ra Medical Systems (NYSE:RMED) Stock Price Down 6.7%

Ra Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:RMED – Get Rating) shares traded down 6.7% on Monday . The company traded as low as $3.20 and last traded at $3.20. 104,523 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 64% from the average session volume of 289,150 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.43.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.52.

Ra Medical Systems (NYSE:RMED – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($7.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter. Ra Medical Systems had a negative return on equity of 165.28% and a negative net margin of 110,533.34%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ra Medical Systems, Inc. will post -36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Ra Medical Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Ra Medical Systems by 632.2% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 193,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 167,227 shares in the last quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC acquired a new position in Ra Medical Systems in the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ra Medical Systems by 125.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 338,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 188,608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in Ra Medical Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $125,000. 2.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ra Medical Systems, Inc, a medical device company, develops, manufactures, and markets excimer lasers for use in the treatment of vascular immune-mediated inflammatory diseases. It offers destruction of arteriosclerotic blockages by laser radiation ablation, a minimally invasive excimer laser and single-use catheter system that is used by physicians in the endovascular treatment of vascular blockages resulting from lower extremity vascular disease.

