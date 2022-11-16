Ra Medical Systems (NYSE:RMED) Stock Price Down 6.7%

Ra Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:RMED – Get Rating) shares traded down 6.7% on Monday . The company traded as low as $3.20 and last traded at $3.20. 104,523 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 64% from the average session volume of 289,150 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.43.
The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.52.
Ra Medical Systems (NYSE:RMED – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($7.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter. Ra Medical Systems had a negative return on equity of 165.28% and a negative net margin of 110,533.34%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ra Medical Systems, Inc. will post -36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Ra Medical Systems, Inc, a medical device company, develops, manufactures, and markets excimer lasers for use in the treatment of vascular immune-mediated inflammatory diseases. It offers destruction of arteriosclerotic blockages by laser radiation ablation, a minimally invasive excimer laser and single-use catheter system that is used by physicians in the endovascular treatment of vascular blockages resulting from lower extremity vascular disease.
