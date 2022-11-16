Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $5.71.
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on RXT. Raymond James cut shares of Rackspace Technology from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Rackspace Technology to $5.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Rackspace Technology from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Rackspace Technology from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, William Blair cut shares of Rackspace Technology from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th.
Rackspace Technology Stock Up 2.8 %
Shares of RXT stock opened at $5.86 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.48, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.82 and its 200-day moving average is $6.34. The stock has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.84, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.20. Rackspace Technology has a 52-week low of $3.70 and a 52-week high of $18.50.
About Rackspace Technology
Rackspace Technology, Inc operates as a multi cloud technology services company worldwide. It operates through Multicloud Services and Apps & Cross Platform segments. The company's Multicloud Services segment provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; and professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications.
