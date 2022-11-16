Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $5.71.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on RXT. Raymond James cut shares of Rackspace Technology from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Rackspace Technology to $5.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Rackspace Technology from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Rackspace Technology from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, William Blair cut shares of Rackspace Technology from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th.

Rackspace Technology Stock Up 2.8 %

Shares of RXT stock opened at $5.86 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.48, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.82 and its 200-day moving average is $6.34. The stock has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.84, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.20. Rackspace Technology has a 52-week low of $3.70 and a 52-week high of $18.50.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Rackspace Technology

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RXT. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Rackspace Technology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in shares of Rackspace Technology by 144.4% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,854 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Rackspace Technology by 693.1% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,925 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rackspace Technology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new stake in shares of Rackspace Technology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.15% of the company’s stock.

Rackspace Technology, Inc operates as a multi cloud technology services company worldwide. It operates through Multicloud Services and Apps & Cross Platform segments. The company's Multicloud Services segment provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; and professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications.

