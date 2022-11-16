Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN) Plans $0.20 Quarterly Dividend

Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 9th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share by the insurance provider on Friday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 18th.

Radian Group has raised its dividend payment by an average of 279.1% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 3 years. Radian Group has a payout ratio of 25.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Radian Group to earn $3.16 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 25.3%.

Shares of RDN stock opened at $19.34 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. Radian Group has a one year low of $17.97 and a one year high of $24.84. The firm has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.19.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RDN. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Radian Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $73,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Radian Group by 49.8% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,441 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,476 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Radian Group by 85.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 7,357 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 3,386 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Radian Group in the 1st quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Radian Group in the 1st quarter valued at $400,000. 99.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on RDN shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Radian Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Compass Point lowered shares of Radian Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $22.50 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Radian Group from $35.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Radian Group to $23.50 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Radian Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $22.50 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Radian Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.17.

Radian Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage and real estate services business in the United States. Its Mortgage segment offers credit-related insurance coverage primarily through private mortgage insurance on residential first-lien mortgage loans, as well as other credit risk management, contract underwriting, and fulfillment solutions.

