Radio Caca (RACA) Trading Up 1.9% Over Last 7 Days

Radio Caca (RACA) traded down 1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on November 16th. One Radio Caca token can currently be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Radio Caca has traded up 1.9% against the US dollar. Radio Caca has a market capitalization of $69.95 million and approximately $9.86 million worth of Radio Caca was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $274.20 or 0.01644096 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded up 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00013607 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0447 or 0.00000272 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.22 or 0.00049301 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.16 or 0.00048899 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0882 or 0.00000529 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $289.66 or 0.01736744 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001629 BTC.

Radio Caca Profile

Radio Caca is a token. Its genesis date was May 16th, 2021. Radio Caca’s total supply is 431,418,233,271 tokens and its circulating supply is 329,573,771,074 tokens. Radio Caca’s official website is www.raca3.com. Radio Caca’s official Twitter account is @raca_3 and its Facebook page is accessible here. Radio Caca’s official message board is radiocaca.medium.com. The Reddit community for Radio Caca is https://reddit.com/r/radiocacanft and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Radio Caca

According to CryptoCompare, “Radio Caca is the exclusive manager of Maye Musk Mystery Box (MPB) NFT and DeFi+GameFi vehicle for The USM Metaverse.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Radio Caca directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Radio Caca should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Radio Caca using one of the exchanges listed above.

