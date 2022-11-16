Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) Hits New 12-Month High at $38.03

Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $38.03 and last traded at $38.02, with a volume of 8236 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $37.49.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Rambus from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on Rambus from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on Rambus in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Susquehanna raised their price target on Rambus from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Rambus from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.80.

Get Rambus alerts:

Rambus Trading Up 2.0 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -167.08 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $28.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.85.

Insider Activity

Rambus ( NASDAQ:RMBS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $112.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.00 million. Rambus had a negative net margin of 5.69% and a positive return on equity of 20.24%. Rambus’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Rambus Inc. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Eric B. Stang sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.25, for a total value of $256,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 33,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,136,415. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.53% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rambus

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RMBS. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Rambus by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 65,628 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,093,000 after acquiring an additional 2,126 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rambus by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 15,759 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $503,000 after acquiring an additional 817 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Rambus during the 1st quarter worth approximately $21,937,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Rambus by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,191 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after purchasing an additional 4,670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Rambus by 46.7% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 73,355 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,827,000 after purchasing an additional 23,340 shares in the last quarter. 86.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Rambus

(Get Rating)

Rambus Inc provides semiconductor products in the United States, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, Europe, Canada, Singapore, China, and internationally. The company offers DDR memory interface chips, including DDR5, DDR4 and DDR3 memory interface chips to module manufacturers and OEMs; silicon IP comprising, interface and security IP solutions that move and protect data in advanced applications; and physical interface and digital controller IP to offer industry-leading, integrated memory and interconnect subsystems.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Rambus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rambus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.