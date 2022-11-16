Randolph Co Inc Has $15.72 Million Position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Randolph Co Inc grew its holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 175,116 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the quarter. Medtronic comprises 2.4% of Randolph Co Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Randolph Co Inc’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $15,717,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MDT. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Medtronic by 6.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 120,557,488 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $13,375,853,000 after purchasing an additional 7,403,778 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Medtronic by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 58,504,184 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $6,527,226,000 after purchasing an additional 529,855 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in shares of Medtronic by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 22,023,597 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,443,518,000 after acquiring an additional 1,405,249 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Medtronic by 0.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,934,202 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,545,999,000 after purchasing an additional 68,785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC grew its stake in Medtronic by 14.3% in the first quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 13,517,677 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,660,016,000 after acquiring an additional 1,687,707 shares during the period. 79.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MDT. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Medtronic in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Medtronic in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $87.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet cut shares of Medtronic from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $104.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Monday, October 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.75.

NYSE:MDT traded down $1.38 on Wednesday, reaching $82.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 164,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,500,643. Medtronic plc has a 12-month low of $79.19 and a 12-month high of $118.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $109.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $84.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.69.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.01. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 16.75%. The firm had revenue of $7.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.41 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 22nd. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.28%.

In other news, EVP Hoedt Rob Ten sold 2,404 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.54, for a total transaction of $196,022.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,545,603.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

