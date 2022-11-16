Raymond James Cuts OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW) Price Target to $55.00

OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by stock analysts at Raymond James from $76.00 to $55.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Raymond James’ price target indicates a potential upside of 66.77% from the company’s previous close.

ONEW has been the subject of several other research reports. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of OneWater Marine in a report on Thursday, September 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of OneWater Marine from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of OneWater Marine from $45.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of OneWater Marine from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, OneWater Marine presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.17.

Get OneWater Marine alerts:

OneWater Marine Stock Down 3.5 %

Shares of OneWater Marine stock opened at $32.98 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $503.93 million, a P/E ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 2.51. OneWater Marine has a 52-week low of $28.23 and a 52-week high of $62.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $32.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.59.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On OneWater Marine

OneWater Marine Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in OneWater Marine by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,657,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,113,000 after buying an additional 184,869 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of OneWater Marine by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 32,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,105,000 after purchasing an additional 4,255 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in shares of OneWater Marine by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 356,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,780,000 after purchasing an additional 56,113 shares in the last quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of OneWater Marine by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 6,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of OneWater Marine during the 1st quarter worth $84,000. 60.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

OneWater Marine Inc operates as a recreational boat retailer in the United States. The company offers new and pre-owned recreational boats and yachts, as well as related marine products, such as parts and accessories. It also provides boat repair and maintenance services. In addition, the company arranges boat financing and insurance; and other ancillary services, including indoor and outdoor storage, and marina, as well as rental of boats and personal watercraft.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for OneWater Marine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneWater Marine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.