Raymond James Cuts OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW) Price Target to $55.00

OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by stock analysts at Raymond James from $76.00 to $55.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Raymond James’ price target indicates a potential upside of 66.77% from the company’s previous close.
ONEW has been the subject of several other research reports. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of OneWater Marine in a report on Thursday, September 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of OneWater Marine from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of OneWater Marine from $45.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of OneWater Marine from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, OneWater Marine presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.17.
OneWater Marine Stock Down 3.5 %
Shares of OneWater Marine stock opened at $32.98 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $503.93 million, a P/E ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 2.51. OneWater Marine has a 52-week low of $28.23 and a 52-week high of $62.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $32.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.59.
OneWater Marine Company Profile
OneWater Marine Inc operates as a recreational boat retailer in the United States. The company offers new and pre-owned recreational boats and yachts, as well as related marine products, such as parts and accessories. It also provides boat repair and maintenance services. In addition, the company arranges boat financing and insurance; and other ancillary services, including indoor and outdoor storage, and marina, as well as rental of boats and personal watercraft.
