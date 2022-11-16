Raymond James Cuts Tricon Residential (NYSE:TCN) Price Target to $13.00

Tricon Residential (NYSE:TCN – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Raymond James from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective points to a potential upside of 45.90% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Tricon Residential from $16.50 to $15.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Tricon Residential from C$23.00 to C$19.00 in a research report on Friday, August 12th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on Tricon Residential from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Tricon Residential from $11.75 to $12.75 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Tricon Residential from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.50 price target for the company in a report on Monday, September 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tricon Residential presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.64.

Get Tricon Residential alerts:

Tricon Residential Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TCN traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.91. 22,887 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,339,072. The stock has a market cap of $2.44 billion and a P/E ratio of 3.76. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.43. Tricon Residential has a twelve month low of $7.83 and a twelve month high of $17.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tricon Residential

Tricon Residential Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TCN. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Tricon Residential by 5,972.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 74,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,177,000 after acquiring an additional 72,923 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Tricon Residential during the 1st quarter worth approximately $541,000. Pembroke Management LTD lifted its position in Tricon Residential by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 1,486,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,538,000 after acquiring an additional 42,305 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Tricon Residential by 74.6% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,364,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,720,000 after purchasing an additional 583,177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Tricon Residential by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 614,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,763,000 after purchasing an additional 54,200 shares in the last quarter. 52.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Founded in 1988, Tricon is a rental housing company focused on serving the middle-market demographic. Tricon owns and operates approximately 31,000 single-family rental homes and multi-family rental units in 21 markets across the United States and Canada, managed with an integrated technology-enabled operating platform.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tricon Residential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tricon Residential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.