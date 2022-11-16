Raymond James Cuts Tricon Residential (NYSE:TCN) Price Target to $13.00

Tricon Residential (NYSE:TCN – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Raymond James from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective points to a potential upside of 45.90% from the company’s current price.
A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Tricon Residential from $16.50 to $15.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Tricon Residential from C$23.00 to C$19.00 in a research report on Friday, August 12th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on Tricon Residential from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Tricon Residential from $11.75 to $12.75 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Tricon Residential from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.50 price target for the company in a report on Monday, September 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tricon Residential presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.64.
Shares of NYSE:TCN traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.91. 22,887 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,339,072. The stock has a market cap of $2.44 billion and a P/E ratio of 3.76. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.43. Tricon Residential has a twelve month low of $7.83 and a twelve month high of $17.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.
Founded in 1988, Tricon is a rental housing company focused on serving the middle-market demographic. Tricon owns and operates approximately 31,000 single-family rental homes and multi-family rental units in 21 markets across the United States and Canada, managed with an integrated technology-enabled operating platform.
