Raymond James Raises Parkit Enterprise (CVE:PKT) Price Target to C$1.15

Parkit Enterprise (CVE:PKT – Get Rating) had its price target increased by analysts at Raymond James from C$1.10 to C$1.15 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price indicates a potential upside of 15.00% from the company’s current price.
Separately, Cormark reduced their price target on shares of Parkit Enterprise from C$1.60 to C$1.30 in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th.
Parkit Enterprise stock traded down C$0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching C$1.00. 10,900 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 121,960. The company has a current ratio of 6.94, a quick ratio of 6.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$1.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$1.01. The firm has a market cap of C$240.64 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.43. Parkit Enterprise has a fifty-two week low of C$0.87 and a fifty-two week high of C$1.55.
Parkit Enterprise Inc is a real estate investment firm specializing in acquisition and operation of income-producing parking facilities. The firm seeks to invest in the United States. Parkit Enterprise Inc was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
