Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) Stake Raised by Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas

Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas boosted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,302 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 824 shares during the quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas’ holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $1,086,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RTX. Win Advisors Inc. raised its position in Raytheon Technologies by 50.0% in the second quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 760.4% in the 1st quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 413 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC increased its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 56.5% in the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc increased its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 111.5% in the 1st quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 852.0% in the 1st quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 476 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. 79.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Raytheon Technologies

In other news, COO Christopher T. Calio sold 1,697 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.26, for a total transaction of $159,959.22. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 44,562 shares in the company, valued at $4,200,414.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, COO Christopher T. Calio sold 1,697 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.26, for a total transaction of $159,959.22. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 44,562 shares in the company, valued at $4,200,414.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Shane G. Eddy sold 3,343 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.53, for a total value of $319,356.79. Following the sale, the insider now owns 24,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,309,533.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,246 shares of company stock worth $590,280 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Raytheon Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of RTX stock traded down $1.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $94.62. 119,452 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,244,557. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $79.00 and a fifty-two week high of $106.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $139.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $87.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $91.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.10. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 9.36% and a net margin of 6.76%. The company had revenue of $16.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Raytheon Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.33%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RTX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $124.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $107.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $117.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $85.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $98.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Raytheon Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.73.

Raytheon Technologies Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

Featured Articles

