RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 969 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,777 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 969 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF makes up approximately 0.6% of RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $4,462,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Choreo LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 51.9% during the 2nd quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 478,216 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $69,327,000 after acquiring an additional 163,337 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 100,724 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,602,000 after acquiring an additional 872 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,416,573 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,075,181,000 after acquiring an additional 157,541 shares during the last quarter. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 11,984 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,737,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 57.3% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,794 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,565,000 after acquiring an additional 3,933 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Performance

IWD traded down $1.19 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $154.33. The company had a trading volume of 153,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,221,117. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $134.09 and a 12 month high of $171.42. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $145.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $149.90.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

