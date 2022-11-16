RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 56.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 404 shares of the company’s stock after selling 526 shares during the period. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $90,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VUG. KG&L Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 6,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,972,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $175,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. West Bancorporation Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. West Bancorporation Inc. now owns 296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Patten & Patten Inc. TN boosted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 3,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $994,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the period.

Vanguard Growth ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

VUG traded down $2.11 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $228.38. 67,269 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,352,467. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $223.02 and a 200 day moving average of $233.87. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $203.64 and a 12-month high of $328.52.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

