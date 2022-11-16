RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC Has $28,000 Stock Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 66.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 209 shares of the company’s stock after selling 415 shares during the period. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $28,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $712,000. FourThought Financial LLC increased its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 7,622.2% in the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,372 shares during the last quarter. McDonald Partners LLC increased its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 93.5% in the 1st quarter. McDonald Partners LLC now owns 2,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 57.1% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

VTV stock traded down $0.76 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $141.20. The stock had a trading volume of 108,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,319,111. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1-year low of $122.54 and a 1-year high of $151.89. The company has a fifty day moving average of $132.67 and a 200 day moving average of $135.64.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

