RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC Sells 1,877 Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,995 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,877 shares during the period. Schwab International Equity ETF makes up about 0.2% of RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $1,667,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,091,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 51.4% in the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network bought a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Provident Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 581.0% in the 2nd quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab International Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHF traded down $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $32.63. The company had a trading volume of 348,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,729,964. Schwab International Equity ETF has a one year low of $27.40 and a one year high of $40.38. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.59.

About Schwab International Equity ETF

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

