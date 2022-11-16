Reaves Utility Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:UTG) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.19

Reaves Utility Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:UTG – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be given a dividend of 0.19 per share by the closed-end fund on Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th.
Reaves Utility Income Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 3.3% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.
Reaves Utility Income Fund Stock Performance
Reaves Utility Income Fund stock opened at $28.91 on Wednesday. Reaves Utility Income Fund has a 1 year low of $24.55 and a 1 year high of $35.44.
About Reaves Utility Income Fund
Reaves Utility Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by W. H. Reaves & Company, Inc The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating in the Utilities sector. The fund primarily invests in dividend paying stocks and debt instruments of companies operating across all market capitalizations.
