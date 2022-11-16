Recent Analysts’ Ratings Updates for EverCommerce (EVCM)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of EverCommerce (NASDAQ: EVCM) in the last few weeks:

11/14/2022 – EverCommerce had its price target lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $8.00 to $7.00. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

11/11/2022 – EverCommerce had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $16.00 to $11.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

11/11/2022 – EverCommerce had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $13.00 to $12.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/11/2022 – EverCommerce had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $15.00 to $11.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/11/2022 – EverCommerce had its price target lowered by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $18.00 to $14.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/11/2022 – EverCommerce had its price target lowered by analysts at JMP Securities from $23.00 to $17.00. They now have a “market outperform” rating on the stock.

11/11/2022 – EverCommerce had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $17.00 to $9.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

11/11/2022 – EverCommerce had its price target lowered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $17.00 to $12.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/11/2022 – EverCommerce had its price target lowered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $13.00 to $9.00.

11/11/2022 – EverCommerce had its price target lowered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $17.00 to $12.00.

11/11/2022 – EverCommerce had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $16.00 to $12.00.

10/19/2022 – EverCommerce is now covered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They set a “sell” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of EverCommerce stock traded down 0.04 on Wednesday, hitting 6.81. The company had a trading volume of 2,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 233,557. EverCommerce Inc. has a 1 year low of 6.01 and a 1 year high of 18.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average of 9.66 and a 200-day moving average of 10.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.33.

In related news, CEO Eric Richard Remer sold 2,611 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of 11.17, for a total value of 29,164.87. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,407,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately 15,719,931.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,318 shares of company stock worth $70,572. 9.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EVCM. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in EverCommerce by 85.1% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 18,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 8,599 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of EverCommerce by 38.4% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 34,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 9,600 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in shares of EverCommerce in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $264,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new position in EverCommerce in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,059,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in EverCommerce by 4.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,605,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,482,000 after purchasing an additional 122,286 shares during the period. 88.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EverCommerce Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in providing integrated software-as-a-service solutions for service-based small and medium sized businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's solutions include business management software, including route-based dispatching, medical practice management, and gym member management solutions; billing and payment solutions that comprise e-invoicing, mobile payments, and integrated payment processing; customer engagement applications, which include reputation management and messaging solutions; and marketing technology solutions that cover websites, hosting, and digital lead generation.

