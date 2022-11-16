Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for QinetiQ Group (QQ)

QinetiQ Group (LON: QQ) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

11/11/2022 – QinetiQ Group had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

11/11/2022 – QinetiQ Group had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a GBX 465 ($5.46) price target on the stock.

11/10/2022 – QinetiQ Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a GBX 440 ($5.17) price target on the stock.

11/7/2022 – QinetiQ Group had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 375 ($4.41) to GBX 410 ($4.82). They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

10/12/2022 – QinetiQ Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a GBX 440 ($5.17) price target on the stock.

QinetiQ Group stock traded down GBX 2 ($0.02) during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 343.20 ($4.03). The stock had a trading volume of 2,006,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,555. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company has a market capitalization of £1.99 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,145.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 343.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 357.01.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 5th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.40 ($0.03) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 5th. QinetiQ Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4,375.00%.

QinetiQ Group plc operates as a science and engineering company primarily in the defense, security, and infrastructure markets in the United States, Australia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through EMEA Services and Global Products segments. It offers advanced materials and manufacturing products; artificial intelligence, analytics, and advanced computing technologies; cyber and electromagnetic technologies; human protection and performance systems; novel systems, and weapons and effects; maritime platform, and system design and assessment products; power sources, and energy storage and distribution products; robotics and autonomy services; secure communications and navigation systems; and sensing, processing, and data fusion systems.

