Redbubble (OTC:RDBBF) Stock Price Up 12.2%

Redbubble Limited (OTC:RDBBF – Get Rating) shot up 12.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as 0.42 and last traded at 0.41. 78,600 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 606% from the average session volume of 11,128 shares. The stock had previously closed at 0.37.

RDBBF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Redbubble in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group lowered shares of Redbubble from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of 0.42.

Redbubble Limited operates as an online marketplace that facilitates the sale of art and design products. It offers clothing, stickers, face masks, phone cases, home and living products, wall arts, kids and baby clothing, pet products, accessories, stationery and office products, and gifts. The company provides its services through its website Redbubble.com, TeePublic.com in Australia, the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally.

