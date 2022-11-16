ReddCoin Price Up 55.8% Over Last Week (RDD)

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 2.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on November 16th. One ReddCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ReddCoin has a market capitalization of $10.15 million and $6,487.28 worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, ReddCoin has traded up 55.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0866 or 0.00000519 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.06 or 0.00036267 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $57.90 or 0.00346750 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.78 or 0.00022643 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 29.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001735 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00004376 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00006000 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001128 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.05 or 0.00018214 BTC.

ReddCoin Profile

ReddCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 2nd, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 30,397,274,955 coins and its circulating supply is 30,399,022,287 coins. The Reddit community for ReddCoin is https://reddit.com/r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for ReddCoin is www.reddcoin.com. ReddCoin’s official message board is www.reddcointalk.org. ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ReddCoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto's gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ReddCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ReddCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

