Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on RGLS. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Regulus Therapeutics in a report on Monday, November 7th. They set a buy rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Regulus Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. They set a buy rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Regulus Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $12.67.
Regulus Therapeutics Stock Down 1.7 %
Shares of NASDAQ:RGLS opened at $1.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 8.82 and a current ratio of 8.82. Regulus Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.33 and a 1 year high of $4.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.17 million, a P/E ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 1.63. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.08.
Regulus Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of drugs that targets microRNAs to treat a range of diseases in the United States. Its product candidates include RG-012, an anti-miR targeting miR-21 that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Alport syndrome, a life-threatening kidney disease; and RGLS8429, an anti-miR targeting miR-17, which is in Phase 1b clinical study for the treatment of autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease.
