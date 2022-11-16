Relay Token (RELAY) Price Reaches $0.13 on Top Exchanges

Relay Token (RELAY) traded 11.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on November 16th. One Relay Token token can currently be purchased for about $0.13 or 0.00000764 BTC on exchanges. Relay Token has a total market cap of $3.17 billion and approximately $62.00 worth of Relay Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Relay Token has traded 11.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002873 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0452 or 0.00000274 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0561 or 0.00000340 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $93.42 or 0.00566096 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0384 or 0.00000232 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 21.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,871.32 or 0.29518217 BTC.

Zombie Inu (ZINU) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Relay Token Profile

Relay Token launched on August 2nd, 2021. Relay Token’s total supply is 8,865,480 tokens. Relay Token’s official message board is medium.com/@relay_chain. The official website for Relay Token is www.relaychain.com. Relay Token’s official Twitter account is @relay_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Relay Token

According to CryptoCompare, “RelayChain.com provides cross-chain token transfers between the world's leading blockchains. Facilitating cross-chain DeFi interoperability to partners via BaaS (Bridging as a Service). Liquidity providers are rewarded in the chain’s native gas token (ETH, AVAX, MATIC, BNB, HT, etc).”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Relay Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Relay Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Relay Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

