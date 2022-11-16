Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.88

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 25th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.875 per share by the industrial products company on Friday, December 2nd. This represents a $3.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum has increased its dividend by an average of 11.2% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 11 years. Reliance Steel & Aluminum has a dividend payout ratio of 17.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Reliance Steel & Aluminum to earn $19.53 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.50 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 17.9%.

Get Reliance Steel & Aluminum alerts:

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Stock Performance

NYSE:RS opened at $203.15 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.92 billion, a PE ratio of 6.65 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Reliance Steel & Aluminum has a 1 year low of $145.79 and a 1 year high of $211.65. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $187.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $186.16.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Reliance Steel & Aluminum ( NYSE:RS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $6.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.19 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.14 billion. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a return on equity of 29.31% and a net margin of 10.98%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $6.15 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Reliance Steel & Aluminum will post 28.69 EPS for the current year.

RS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a research report on Monday, August 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $218.00 to $201.00 in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $207.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $219.40.

Insider Buying and Selling at Reliance Steel & Aluminum

In related news, CEO James Donald Hoffman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.31, for a total transaction of $1,833,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 132,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,332,202.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Reliance Steel & Aluminum

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 212.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,876 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after purchasing an additional 4,672 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 11,264 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,065,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the first quarter worth $1,533,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 8.2% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 40,567 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,679,000 after acquiring an additional 3,058 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 14.6% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 35,984 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,602,000 after acquiring an additional 4,573 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.16% of the company’s stock.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co engages in the provision of metals processing services and distribution of metal products. It offers alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium and specialty steel products. The company was founded by Thomas J. Neilan on February 3, 1939, and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Reliance Steel & Aluminum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reliance Steel & Aluminum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.