Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) Shares Sold by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 51,819 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,311 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned about 0.08% of Reliance Steel & Aluminum worth $8,802,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RS. Rational Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 50.6% in the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 256 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 11,264 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,065,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 5,277 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $967,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,693 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $967,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,098 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Reliance Steel & Aluminum alerts:

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Stock Performance

NYSE:RS opened at $203.15 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 1.78. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. has a 12 month low of $145.79 and a 12 month high of $211.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.92 billion, a PE ratio of 6.65 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $187.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $186.16.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Dividend Announcement

Reliance Steel & Aluminum ( NYSE:RS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $6.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.19 by $0.29. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 29.31%. The company had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $6.15 earnings per share. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. will post 28.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.875 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $3.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.45%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RS has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $218.00 to $201.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $207.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com cut Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a report on Monday, August 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $230.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $219.40.

Insider Transactions at Reliance Steel & Aluminum

In other news, CEO James Donald Hoffman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.31, for a total transaction of $1,833,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 132,738 shares in the company, valued at $24,332,202.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

About Reliance Steel & Aluminum

(Get Rating)

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co engages in the provision of metals processing services and distribution of metal products. It offers alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium and specialty steel products. The company was founded by Thomas J. Neilan on February 3, 1939, and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Reliance Steel & Aluminum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reliance Steel & Aluminum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.