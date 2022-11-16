Renishaw (LON:RSW) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $3,832.03

Shares of Renishaw plc (LON:RSW – Get Rating) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 3,832.03 ($45.03) and traded as high as GBX 4,018 ($47.22). Renishaw shares last traded at GBX 3,982 ($46.79), with a volume of 29,348 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Renishaw from GBX 3,975 ($46.71) to GBX 3,520 ($41.36) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 6th.

Renishaw Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 3,574.69 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 3,831.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 4.45 and a quick ratio of 3.10. The firm has a market cap of £2.85 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,360.00.

Renishaw Increases Dividend

Renishaw Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 3rd will be paid a GBX 56.60 ($0.67) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 3rd. This is a positive change from Renishaw’s previous dividend of $16.00. Renishaw’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

Renishaw plc, an engineering and scientific technology company, designs, manufactures, distributes, sells, and services metrology and healthcare products worldwide. The company offers co-ordinate measuring machine (CMM) products, machine tool probe and software, performance measurement systems, gauging systems, fixtures, and styli for touch probe systems; interferometric laser, magnetic, and optical encoders; additive manufacturing systems; plastics and metal vacuum casting machines; and mapping sensors.

