Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RPTX) Shares Gap Up to $17.11

Repare Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RPTX – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $17.11, but opened at $17.73. Repare Therapeutics shares last traded at $17.68, with a volume of 575 shares traded.
Separately, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Repare Therapeutics from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.80.
The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.54 and its 200 day moving average is $12.76.
Repare Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, discovers and develops therapeutics by using its synthetic lethality approach in Canada and the United States. The company uses its SNIPRx, a proprietary, genome-wide, and CRISPR-enabled platform to systematically discover and develop highly targeted cancer therapies that focuses on genomic instability, including DNA damage repair.
