Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RPTX) Shares Gap Up to $17.11

Repare Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RPTX – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $17.11, but opened at $17.73. Repare Therapeutics shares last traded at $17.68, with a volume of 575 shares traded.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Repare Therapeutics from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.80.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.54 and its 200 day moving average is $12.76.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Repare Therapeutics by 0.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 73,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $895,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Repare Therapeutics by 1.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 53,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $649,000 after buying an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Repare Therapeutics by 3.1% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 21,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Repare Therapeutics by 26.3% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 739 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Repare Therapeutics by 9.5% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 1,002 shares during the last quarter.

Repare Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, discovers and develops therapeutics by using its synthetic lethality approach in Canada and the United States. The company uses its SNIPRx, a proprietary, genome-wide, and CRISPR-enabled platform to systematically discover and develop highly targeted cancer therapies that focuses on genomic instability, including DNA damage repair.

