Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) Trading Up 2.1% Following Insider Buying Activity

Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 2.1% during trading on Wednesday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock traded as high as $8.34 and last traded at $8.30. 2,538 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,472,354 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.13.

Specifically, Director Peter J. Kight acquired 65,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.41 per share, for a total transaction of $481,650.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,560,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,563,742.19. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Repay news, CFO Timothy John Murphy purchased 26,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.87 per share, with a total value of $178,620.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 52,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $357,240. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter J. Kight bought 65,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.41 per share, for a total transaction of $481,650.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,560,559 shares in the company, valued at $11,563,742.19. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 237,956 shares of company stock worth $1,835,600 in the last three months. 11.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on RPAY. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Repay from $13.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Repay from $11.00 to $8.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on Repay to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup lowered Repay from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on shares of Repay from $13.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Repay currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $10.90.

Repay Trading Up 3.6 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Repay

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RPAY. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in Repay by 760.6% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 130,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $920,000 after purchasing an additional 115,135 shares during the period. Maven Securities LTD grew its holdings in shares of Repay by 301.9% during the 3rd quarter. Maven Securities LTD now owns 129,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $917,000 after purchasing an additional 97,536 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new stake in shares of Repay during the third quarter valued at approximately $697,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Repay by 2.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,975,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,944,000 after buying an additional 49,183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Algert Global LLC raised its stake in shares of Repay by 94.6% in the 3rd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 41,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 20,404 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.82% of the company’s stock.

About Repay

(Get Rating)

Repay Holdings Corporation provides integrated payment processing solutions to industry-oriented markets. The company's payment processing solutions enable consumers and businesses to make payments using electronic payment methods. It also offers a range of solutions relating to electronic payment methods, including credit and debit processing, virtual credit card processing, automated clearing house (ACH) processing, enhanced ACH processing, and instant funding that are processed through its proprietary payment channels, such as Web-based, mobile application, text-to-pay, interactive voice response, and point of sale.

Recommended Stories

