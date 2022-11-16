Request Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $83.26 Million (REQ)

Request (REQ) traded up 1.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on November 15th. In the last seven days, Request has traded 10.6% lower against the US dollar. Request has a market capitalization of $83.26 million and approximately $1.50 million worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Request token can now be purchased for $0.0833 or 0.00000493 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16,899.99 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00009953 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00008038 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 18% against the dollar and now trades at $6.67 or 0.00039485 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.24 or 0.00042870 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005853 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.66 or 0.00021686 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.07 or 0.00243000 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000130 BTC.

About Request

Request (CRYPTO:REQ) is a token. Its launch date was September 12th, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,877,117 tokens. Request’s official Twitter account is @requestnetwork. The Reddit community for Request is https://reddit.com/r/requestnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Request’s official website is request.network. The official message board for Request is blog.request.network.

Request Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Request (REQ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Ethereum platform. Request has a current supply of 999,877,117 with 999,830,316.0398655 in circulation. The last known price of Request is 0.08209701 USD and is up 5.23 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 87 active market(s) with $1,900,008.03 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://request.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Request directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Request should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Request using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

