Request (REQ) 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $1.38 Million

Request (REQ) traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on November 16th. Request has a market capitalization of $81.44 million and $1.38 million worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Request has traded up 3.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Request token can now be purchased for about $0.0814 or 0.00000492 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16,555.57 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00010455 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 24.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00006170 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 25.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.10 or 0.00036816 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.06 or 0.00042645 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005956 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00022370 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.48 or 0.00238475 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0210 or 0.00000127 BTC.

About Request

Request (CRYPTO:REQ) is a token. It launched on September 12th, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,877,117 tokens. The Reddit community for Request is https://reddit.com/r/requestnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Request’s official Twitter account is @requestnetwork. The official message board for Request is blog.request.network. Request’s official website is request.network.

Buying and Selling Request

According to CryptoCompare, “Request (REQ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Ethereum platform. Request has a current supply of 999,877,117 with 999,830,316.0398655 in circulation. The last known price of Request is 0.08332536 USD and is up 1.37 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 87 active market(s) with $1,394,418.47 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://request.network/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Request directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Request should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Request using one of the exchanges listed above.

