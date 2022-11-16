Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Akumin Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (TSE:AKU)

Akumin Inc. (TSE:AKU – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial decreased their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Akumin in a report released on Sunday, November 13th. National Bank Financial analyst E. Leno now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($1.42) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($1.06). The consensus estimate for Akumin’s current full-year earnings is ($0.79) per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Akumin’s FY2023 earnings at ($1.14) EPS.

Separately, Clarus Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$6.75 price target on shares of Akumin in a report on Monday, August 15th.

TSE AKU opened at C$1.58 on Wednesday. Akumin has a twelve month low of C$0.58 and a twelve month high of C$3.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 744.17, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of C$141.67 million and a PE ratio of -1.39. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$2.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$1.53.

Akumin Inc provides outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Radiology and Oncology. The company offers various medical imaging services, including magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, digital radiography, fluoroscopy, and other diagnostic or interventional radiology procedures through a network of approximately 200 owned and/or operated imaging locations.

