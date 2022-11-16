Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for AmpliTech Group, Inc.’s Q4 2022 Earnings (OTCMKTS:AMPG)

AmpliTech Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMPG – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Small Cap Consu cut their Q4 2022 earnings per share estimates for AmpliTech Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, November 15th. Small Cap Consu analyst E. Beder now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.00 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.02. The consensus estimate for AmpliTech Group’s current full-year earnings is ($0.01) per share.

Shares of OTCMKTS AMPG opened at $2.44 on Wednesday. AmpliTech Group has a 1 year low of $1.62 and a 1 year high of $5.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.13 and its 200-day moving average is $2.18. The company has a quick ratio of 5.81, a current ratio of 7.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

AmpliTech Group ( OTCMKTS:AMPG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $4.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.20 million. AmpliTech Group had a negative net margin of 28.02% and a negative return on equity of 12.82%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in AmpliTech Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new stake in AmpliTech Group during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC bought a new position in AmpliTech Group during the first quarter worth about $87,000. Bard Associates Inc. grew its stake in AmpliTech Group by 16.6% in the second quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 126,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 18,025 shares during the period. Finally, AIGH Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AmpliTech Group in the first quarter worth about $461,000. Institutional investors own 7.47% of the company’s stock.

AmpliTech Group, Inc designs, engineers, and assembles micro-wave component-based amplifiers. The company's products include radio frequency (RF) amplifiers and related subsystems, such as low noise amplifiers for use in receivers of various communication systems comprising Wi-Fi, radar, satellite, base station, cell phone, radio, etc.; and medium power amplifiers that provide enhanced output power and gain in transceiver chains.

