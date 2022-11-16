Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for AmpliTech Group, Inc.’s Q4 2022 Earnings (OTCMKTS:AMPG)

AmpliTech Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMPG – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Small Cap Consu cut their Q4 2022 earnings per share estimates for AmpliTech Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, November 15th. Small Cap Consu analyst E. Beder now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.00 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.02. The consensus estimate for AmpliTech Group’s current full-year earnings is ($0.01) per share.
AmpliTech Group Trading Up 1.7 %
Shares of OTCMKTS AMPG opened at $2.44 on Wednesday. AmpliTech Group has a 1 year low of $1.62 and a 1 year high of $5.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.13 and its 200-day moving average is $2.18. The company has a quick ratio of 5.81, a current ratio of 7.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On AmpliTech Group
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in AmpliTech Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new stake in AmpliTech Group during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC bought a new position in AmpliTech Group during the first quarter worth about $87,000. Bard Associates Inc. grew its stake in AmpliTech Group by 16.6% in the second quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 126,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 18,025 shares during the period. Finally, AIGH Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AmpliTech Group in the first quarter worth about $461,000. Institutional investors own 7.47% of the company’s stock.
About AmpliTech Group
AmpliTech Group, Inc designs, engineers, and assembles micro-wave component-based amplifiers. The company's products include radio frequency (RF) amplifiers and related subsystems, such as low noise amplifiers for use in receivers of various communication systems comprising Wi-Fi, radar, satellite, base station, cell phone, radio, etc.; and medium power amplifiers that provide enhanced output power and gain in transceiver chains.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on AmpliTech Group (AMPG)
- Gold Rush: Newmont Corp. is Starting to Sparkle
- Will It Be Smooth Sailing For Carnival After 56% One-Month Rally?
- Four Healthcare Stocks To Watch This Week
- Can AbbVie Grow Revenue When Humira Biosimilars Hit The Market?
- Power Integrations Stock Can Power Your Portfolio
Receive News & Ratings for AmpliTech Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AmpliTech Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.