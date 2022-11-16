Research Analysts’ Price Target Changes for November 16th (AKZOY, CKSNF, CWQXF, DIISY, DLHTF, DOCRF, DPMLF, EFRTF, FFNTF, FMEGF)

Research Analysts’ price target changes for Wednesday, November 16th:

Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY) had its target price increased by Credit Suisse Group AG from €76.00 ($78.35) to €80.00 ($82.47). Credit Suisse Group AG currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY) had its target price lowered by Societe Generale from €100.00 ($103.09) to €84.00 ($86.60).

Vesuvius (OTCMKTS:CKSNF)

had its price target boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 415 ($4.88) to GBX 425 ($4.99).

Castellum AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:CWQXF) had its target price cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from SEK 150 to SEK 145. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Direct Line Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:DIISY) had its target price trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 270 ($3.17) to GBX 260 ($3.06).

Dialogue Health Technologies (OTCMKTS:DLHTF) had its target price trimmed by Desjardins from C$7.50 to C$5.00.

Dialogue Health Technologies (OTCMKTS:DLHTF) had its price target trimmed by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$6.00 to C$5.00.

CloudMD Software & Services (OTCMKTS:DOCRF) had its target price reduced by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$0.40 to C$0.25. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Dundee Precious Metals (OTCMKTS:DPMLF) had its target price cut by National Bankshares, Inc. to C$8.50.

Nexus Industrial REIT (OTCMKTS:EFRTF) had its price target raised by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$11.75 to C$12.00.

4Front Ventures (OTCMKTS:FFNTF) had its price target lowered by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$1.20 to C$1.00.

Farmers Edge (OTC:FMEGF) had its target price lowered by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$1.00 to C$0.40. Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Goodness Growth (OTCMKTS:GDNSF) had its price target reduced by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$1.00 to C$0.85.

Grafton Group (OTCMKTS:GROUF) had its target price lowered by Berenberg Bank from GBX 1,050 ($12.34) to GBX 1,030 ($12.10).

Iberdrola (OTCMKTS:IBDRY) had its price target trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from €12.75 ($13.14) to €11.80 ($12.16). The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) had its target price increased by Credit Suisse Group AG from €42.50 ($43.81) to €47.40 ($48.87). The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) had its target price reduced by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$8.00 to C$7.25. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Nordex (OTCMKTS:NRDXF) had its target price boosted by Citigroup Inc. to €13.00 ($13.40).

Quisitive Technology Solutions (OTCMKTS:QUISF) had its target price cut by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$1.75 to C$1.50. Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

The Sage Group (OTCMKTS:SGPYY) had its target price increased by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from GBX 780 ($9.17) to GBX 950 ($11.16).

Telekom Austria (OTCMKTS:TKAGY) had its price target lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €7.20 ($7.42) to €6.80 ($7.01). They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) had its price target lowered by Truist Financial Co. from $157.00 to $131.00.

Energy Fuels (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) (TSE:EFR) had its target price cut by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$12.00 to C$11.50.

