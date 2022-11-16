Research Analysts’ Price Target Changes for November 16th (AKZOY, CKSNF, CWQXF, DIISY, DLHTF, DOCRF, DPMLF, EFRTF, FFNTF, FMEGF)

Posted by on Nov 16th, 2022

Research Analysts’ price target changes for Wednesday, November 16th:

Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY) had its target price increased by Credit Suisse Group AG from €76.00 ($78.35) to €80.00 ($82.47). Credit Suisse Group AG currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY) had its target price lowered by Societe Generale from €100.00 ($103.09) to €84.00 ($86.60).

Vesuvius (OTCMKTS:CKSNF) had its price target boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 415 ($4.88) to GBX 425 ($4.99).

Castellum AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:CWQXF) had its target price cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from SEK 150 to SEK 145. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Direct Line Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:DIISY) had its target price trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 270 ($3.17) to GBX 260 ($3.06).

Dialogue Health Technologies (OTCMKTS:DLHTF) had its target price trimmed by Desjardins from C$7.50 to C$5.00.

Dialogue Health Technologies (OTCMKTS:DLHTF) had its price target trimmed by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$6.00 to C$5.00.

CloudMD Software & Services (OTCMKTS:DOCRF) had its target price reduced by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$0.40 to C$0.25. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Dundee Precious Metals (OTCMKTS:DPMLF) had its target price cut by National Bankshares, Inc. to C$8.50.

Nexus Industrial REIT (OTCMKTS:EFRTF) had its price target raised by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$11.75 to C$12.00.

4Front Ventures (OTCMKTS:FFNTF) had its price target lowered by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$1.20 to C$1.00.

Farmers Edge (OTC:FMEGF) had its target price lowered by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$1.00 to C$0.40. Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Goodness Growth (OTCMKTS:GDNSF) had its price target reduced by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$1.00 to C$0.85.

Grafton Group (OTCMKTS:GROUF) had its target price lowered by Berenberg Bank from GBX 1,050 ($12.34) to GBX 1,030 ($12.10).

Iberdrola (OTCMKTS:IBDRY) had its price target trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from €12.75 ($13.14) to €11.80 ($12.16). The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) had its target price increased by Credit Suisse Group AG from €42.50 ($43.81) to €47.40 ($48.87). The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) had its target price reduced by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$8.00 to C$7.25. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Nordex (OTCMKTS:NRDXF) had its target price boosted by Citigroup Inc. to €13.00 ($13.40).

Quisitive Technology Solutions (OTCMKTS:QUISF) had its target price cut by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$1.75 to C$1.50. Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

The Sage Group (OTCMKTS:SGPYY) had its target price increased by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from GBX 780 ($9.17) to GBX 950 ($11.16).

Telekom Austria (OTCMKTS:TKAGY) had its price target lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €7.20 ($7.42) to €6.80 ($7.01). They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) had its price target lowered by Truist Financial Co. from $157.00 to $131.00.

Energy Fuels (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) (TSE:EFR) had its target price cut by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$12.00 to C$11.50.

Receive News & Ratings for Akzo Nobel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akzo Nobel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.