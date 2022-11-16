Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for VerticalScope (FORA)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of VerticalScope (TSE: FORA) recently:

11/10/2022 – VerticalScope had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$24.00 to C$17.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/10/2022 – VerticalScope had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Securities from C$20.00 to C$13.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/10/2022 – VerticalScope had its price target lowered by analysts at Eight Capital from C$20.00 to C$13.50.

11/9/2022 – VerticalScope had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from C$20.00 to C$16.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/9/2022 – VerticalScope had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$19.00 to C$15.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/28/2022 – VerticalScope had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from C$26.00 to C$20.00.

9/20/2022 – VerticalScope had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$22.00 to C$19.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

FORA stock traded down C$0.76 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching C$5.25. The company had a trading volume of 25,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,810. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.81. The stock has a market capitalization of C$111.88 million and a P/E ratio of -3.64. VerticalScope Holdings Inc. has a one year low of C$5.01 and a one year high of C$30.84. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$8.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$12.02.

VerticalScope Holdings Inc, a technology company, operates a cloud-based digital community platform in Canada. It provides digital advertising services, including direct advertising campaigns, custom content solutions, and programmatic advertising; and e-commerce solutions. The company also focus on hyper-specific subjects that engender strong affinity from online communities of enthusiasts, super fans, experts, pros, hobbyists, and armchair analysts.

