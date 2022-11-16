Research Analysts’ Upgrades for November 16th (ABPPF, ACEHF, ADSGF, ASH, BELFB, CBT, CHNVF, CHUY, CIHKY, CWCO)

Research Analysts’ upgrades for Wednesday, November 16th:

Abacus Property Group (OTCMKTS:ABPPF) was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a neutral rating to an overweight rating.

PT Ace Hardware Indonesia Tbk (OTCMKTS:ACEHF) was upgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from an underperform rating to a neutral rating. Credit Suisse Group AG currently has 630.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of 885.00.

adesso (OTC:ADSGF)

was upgraded by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have €164.00 ($169.07) price target on the stock.

Ashland (NYSE:ASH) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFB) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT) was upgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $90.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $80.00.

China Youzan (OTCMKTS:CHNVF) was upgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from a neutral rating to an outperform rating.

Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

China Merchants Bank (OTCMKTS:CIHKY) was upgraded by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Consolidated Water (NASDAQ:CWCO) was upgraded by analysts at Janney Montgomery Scott from a neutral rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $20.00 target price on the stock.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) was upgraded by analysts at OTR Global to a positive rating.

Delivery Hero (OTCMKTS:DLVHF) was upgraded by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from a hold rating to a buy rating.

DNB Bank ASA (OTCMKTS:DNBBY) was upgraded by analysts at Nordea Equity Research from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Enova International (NYSE:ENVA) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing (OTCMKTS:HKXCY) was upgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a buy rating to a conviction-buy rating.

IGas Energy (OTC:IGESF) was upgraded by analysts at Investec from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Kainos Group (OTCMKTS:KNNNF) was upgraded by analysts at Berenberg Bank from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Kainos Group (LON:KNOS) was upgraded by analysts at Berenberg Bank to a buy rating. The firm currently has GBX 1,700 ($19.98) price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of GBX 1,200 ($14.10).

Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) was upgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a neutral rating to a buy rating. They currently have $46.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $50.00.

Lifeway Foods (NASDAQ:LWAY) was upgraded by analysts at Noble Financial from a market perform rating to an outperform rating. Noble Financial currently has $10.00 price target on the stock.

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage (NYSE:NGVC) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

OFS Capital (NASDAQ:OFS) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) was upgraded by analysts at Benchmark Co. from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $7.00 price target on the stock.

TISCO Financial Group Public (OTC:TSCFY) was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a neutral rating to an overweight rating.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) was upgraded by analysts at Atlantic Securities from a neutral rating to an overweight rating. The firm currently has $129.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $110.00.

