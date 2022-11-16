Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Martinrea International (MRE)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Martinrea International (TSE: MRE) recently:

11/2/2022 – Martinrea International was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a C$13.50 price target on the stock, up previously from C$12.00.

11/2/2022 – Martinrea International had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$10.00 to C$11.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

11/2/2022 – Martinrea International had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$10.00 to C$10.50.

11/2/2022 – Martinrea International had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$12.50 to C$13.00.

10/20/2022 – Martinrea International had its price target lowered by analysts at CIBC from C$10.50 to C$10.00.

9/29/2022 – Martinrea International had its price target lowered by analysts at Scotiabank from C$14.00 to C$12.50.

Shares of MRE stock traded down C$0.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching C$11.31. 316,801 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 361,110. Martinrea International Inc. has a 1 year low of C$7.43 and a 1 year high of C$11.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.83, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$9.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$9.39. The company has a market cap of C$909.18 million and a P/E ratio of 11.78.

Martinrea International Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells metal parts, assemblies and modules, fluid management systems, and aluminum products primarily to the automotive industry in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers engine blocks, transmissions, cases, housings, oil coolers, hoses, tube assemblies, oil fillers, tubes, indicators, oil pick-up screens and pipes, heater hose inlets and outlets, and electric motor housings; and front horizontal, rear suspension, and front vertical modules.

