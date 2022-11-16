ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) COO Sells $2,504,949.60 in Stock

ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 11,280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.07, for a total value of $2,504,949.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 40,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,924,105.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Robert Andrew Douglas also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 14th, Robert Andrew Douglas sold 11,355 shares of ResMed stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.09, for a total value of $2,442,346.95.

On Thursday, September 15th, Robert Andrew Douglas sold 11,189 shares of ResMed stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.51, for a total value of $2,601,554.39.

Shares of RMD traded up $0.95 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $224.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 305,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 560,097. The company has a market cap of $32.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.47. The business has a fifty day moving average of $221.58 and a 200 day moving average of $218.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. ResMed Inc. has a 1 year low of $189.40 and a 1 year high of $268.77.

ResMed ( NYSE:RMD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.51. The firm had revenue of $950.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $946.07 million. ResMed had a return on equity of 25.75% and a net margin of 21.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.51 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that ResMed Inc. will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.90%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on RMD shares. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of ResMed from $276.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com cut shares of ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut ResMed from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Citigroup lowered ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on ResMed from $252.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $267.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of ResMed by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,377 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $577,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in ResMed in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. CCLA Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in shares of ResMed by 58.7% during the 1st quarter. CCLA Investment Management Ltd now owns 21,408 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,192,000 after purchasing an additional 7,915 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ResMed by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 8,986 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,179,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of ResMed by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 27,817 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,746,000 after purchasing an additional 3,666 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.50% of the company’s stock.

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

