Revain (REV) Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $37.75 Million

Revain (REV) traded 48.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on November 16th. Revain has a total market cap of $37.75 million and approximately $411,452.12 worth of Revain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Revain has traded 24.1% lower against the US dollar. One Revain token can currently be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002785 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0460 or 0.00000278 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0571 or 0.00000346 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000007 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $95.27 or 0.00576470 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded down 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0385 or 0.00000233 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4,962.24 or 0.30027411 BTC.
- Zombie Inu (ZINU) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000085 BTC.
Revain Token Profile
Revain is a token. Its genesis date was August 4th, 2017. Revain’s total supply is 85,061,485,690 tokens. Revain’s official Twitter account is @revain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. Revain’s official website is revain.org. Revain’s official message board is medium.com/revain. The Reddit community for Revain is https://reddit.com/r/revain_org and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Revain Token Trading
