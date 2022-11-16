Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC) Price Target Raised to $37.00

Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Barclays from $35.00 to $37.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 55.72% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on RVNC. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Revance Therapeutics from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Revance Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Revance Therapeutics from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of Revance Therapeutics to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Revance Therapeutics from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.90.

Get Revance Therapeutics alerts:

Revance Therapeutics Stock Up 1.5 %

RVNC stock opened at $23.76 on Wednesday. Revance Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $11.27 and a 52-week high of $30.95. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 5.56 and a quick ratio of 5.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.06 and a beta of 0.55.

Insider Buying and Selling at Revance Therapeutics

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Revance Therapeutics

In other Revance Therapeutics news, SVP Dwight Moxie sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.07, for a total value of $297,770.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $857,956.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RVNC. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of Revance Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 60.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,838 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 1,071 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Revance Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $68,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Revance Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $92,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Revance Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $122,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.08% of the company’s stock.

About Revance Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Revance Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of neuromodulators for various aesthetic and therapeutic indications in the United States and internationally. The company's lead drug candidate is DaxibotulinumtoxinA for injection, which has completed phase III clinical trials for the treatment of glabellar (frown) lines and cervical dystonia; is in phase II clinical trials to treat upper facial lines, moderate or severe dynamic forehead lines, and moderate or severe lateral canthal lines; and has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of adult upper limb spasticity and plantar fasciitis.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Revance Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revance Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.