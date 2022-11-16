Reviewing Jamf (NASDAQ:JAMF) and CareCloud (NASDAQ:MTBC)

CareCloud (NASDAQ:MTBC – Get Rating) and Jamf (NASDAQ:JAMF – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, risk and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares CareCloud and Jamf’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CareCloud $139.60 million 0.35 $2.84 million ($0.45) -7.07 Jamf $366.39 million 7.31 -$75.19 million ($1.20) -18.38

CareCloud has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Jamf. Jamf is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CareCloud, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CareCloud 3.20% 4.54% 3.33% Jamf -31.80% -9.06% -4.34%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

This table compares CareCloud and Jamf’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

21.0% of CareCloud shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 98.8% of Jamf shares are owned by institutional investors. 34.9% of CareCloud shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.2% of Jamf shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for CareCloud and Jamf, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CareCloud 0 0 2 0 3.00 Jamf 0 1 3 0 2.75

CareCloud presently has a consensus target price of $8.50, suggesting a potential upside of 167.30%. Jamf has a consensus target price of $27.25, suggesting a potential upside of 21.60%. Given CareCloud’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe CareCloud is more favorable than Jamf.

Volatility and Risk

CareCloud has a beta of 0.83, suggesting that its share price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Jamf has a beta of 0.63, suggesting that its share price is 37% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

CareCloud beats Jamf on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CareCloud

CareCloud, Inc. brings disciplined innovation to the business of healthcare. Our suite of technology-enabled solutions helps clients increase financial and operational performance, streamline clinical workflows, and make better business and care decisions. More than 40,000 providers across the United States count on CareCloud to help them improve patient care while reducing administrative burdens and operating costs. Services and solutions include revenue cycle management (RCM), practice management (PM), electronic health record (EHR), business intelligence, telehealth, and patient experience management (PXM). CareCloud is headquartered in Somerset, NJ.

About Jamf

Jamf Holding Corp. offers a cloud software platform for Apple infrastructure and security platform worldwide. Its products include Jamf Pro, an Apple ecosystem management software solution for IT environments; Jamf Now, a pay-as-you-go Apple device management software solution for small-to-medium-sized businesses; Jamf School, a software solution for educators; Jamf Data Policy, a solution to enforce acceptable usage policies to eliminate shadow IT and block risky content and manage data consumption with real-time analytics and granular reporting; and Jamf Connect that streamlines Mac authentication and identity management; and Jamf Private Access, a ZTNA solution that replaces legacy conditional access and VPN technology. The company also offers Jamf Protect, which provides protection of Mac-targeted malware and creates customized telemetry and detections that give enterprise security teams visibility into their Macs; Jamf Threat Defense, a solution to protect workers from malicious attackers; and Jamf Nation, an online community of IT and security professionals focusing on Apple in the enterprise. It sells its SaaS solutions through a subscription model, direct sales force, and online, as well as indirectly through channel partners, including Apple. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

